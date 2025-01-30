Easterby Names Ireland Team To Face England In Championship Opener

Interim Head Coach Simon Easterby has named the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s opening Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against England at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Caelan Doris will captain the side as Ireland get their 2025 Championship underway against England in Dublin.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe are named in the Ireland back three, with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield. Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half and Sam Prendergast is at out-half, for what will be his Guinness Men’s Six Nations debut.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham are named in the front row, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland engine room. Ryan Baird is selected at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier at openside and captain Doris packing down at number eight.

Easterby has experienced options on the bench to call upon, with the fit-again Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson and Jack Conan providing the forward reinforcements, with backs Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Robbie Henshaw competing Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Joe McCarthy is unavailable due to injury.

Speaking ahead of the game, Interim Head Coach Easterby said: “We’ve come off the back of a good week’s training in Quinta do Lago and I have been hugely impressed by the effort of the squad. We’ve enjoyed some competitive sessions and it wasn’t easy selecting a squad for this week’s game given the quality of those who haven’t made the final 23. Credit to those who missed out on selection for this game, there was obvious disappointment but they all stepped up brilliantly to help prepare the team this week.

“England are a talented squad with quality across their panel and we know that we will need to hit the ground running to deliver a winning performance.

“The atmosphere will be electric come kick off and I know how excited the Irish public will be to see their team perform. That opportunity to represent the Irish people is something that always motivates the players and there has been real intent in how they have approached this week’s training. We’re ready for the challenge and excited to get going.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in Republic of Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom, while there is live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v England)

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(42)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(25)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(63)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(60)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(36)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(3)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(38)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(70)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(37)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(46)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(67)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(56)

6. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(23)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(68)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(47)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(27)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(134)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(2)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(84)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(46)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(120)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(19)

23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(77).