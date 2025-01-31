Wolfhounds Travel To Glasgow Aiming To Stay Top Of The Table

The Wolfhounds head for Scotstoun Stadium to take on Glasgow Warriors who are still looking to get their first win in the competition.

Head Coach Neill Alcorn has made three changes from the last game with Amy Larn returning at 11 and Linda Djougang at 3 while Leah Tarpey comes in for Aoife Dalton with Eve Higgins moving to 13

Fiona Tuite and Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton are in line to make their first appearances of the competition from the bench and Katie Whelan and Katie Corrigan return to the matchday squad after taking part in the SVNS Series in Perth.

The match is live on irishrugby+ and TG4 Player

Wolfhounds squad to play Glasgow Warriors at 11.30am on Saturday February 1st:

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

12. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

8. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow/Leinster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock/Leinster)

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

21. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

22. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

23. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)