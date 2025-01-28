‘We Made Sure We Hit Every Mark’ – Dan Sheehan Back In Camp

It was quite the comeback for Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan last weekend as he captained Leinster to a win and scored two tries into the bargain. It was the perfect comeback after his injury enforced time on the sidelines.

Sheehan joined up with the Ireland squad at their training base in Portugal and he’s back in the gym and back on the pitch and raring to go for Ireland’s opening match of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, “It’s brilliant. It’s one of the things I’ve missed definitely, over the last six months is being around this squad, being out in Portugal, getting ready for a big Six Nations.

Really nice to get that first game out of the way last weekend against Stormers. Body feels good and the old little bumps and bruises are back, but that’s the feeling you want and looking forward to a nice week’s prep here in Portugal.”

Sheehan paid tribute to the physio team who helped him with his recovery, “There has been a huge amount of work put into me. My life has been made so easy by Emma Galvin, my physio back in Leinster. She’s taken all the stress and made my life really easy and I’ve just had to show up and do the work.

We’ve been lucky in the sense that everything’s gone our way and we haven’t really had any setbacks, but we also made sure not to rush anything and we made sure we hit everything. All the markers were hit and I’m 100% confident in the body and I think the physio and the medical team are too. So looking forward to seeing how we go over the next couple of weeks.”

ItLooking at the week in Portugal and Saturday’s match he said, “I think it was important to get a game out of the way before coming into camp. It’s another step up coming into an international scene, especially going into the Six Nations. It’s nice that Monday buzz that we have now of a test week and we know how important it is.

“You know, England coming to our home in the Aviva next week. It’s a massive week. They got one up on us last year over in Twickenham. So hopefully, you know, we’ll put in the work this week and make sure we’re showing up early on Saturday.”

Great to have Dan back with us, fit and healthy! 👊#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/i1KlTOReXF — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) January 27, 2025

