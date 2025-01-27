Positive Behaviours a Continuing Focus for Domestic Game in Year Two of Tackle Height Adaptation Trial

Following an extensive consultation process with all levels of stakeholders in Irish Rugby that began in January 2023, the decision was taken to accept World Rugby’s offer to enter into a global trial for two seasons, with the aim of collecting data on the impact of lowering the legal tackle height in the domestic game. Details of the Tackle Behaviour process can be found here .

At the start of September 2024, a webinar was held, with some early findings from the first season presented to clubs.

While these findings are just preliminary, many of the indicators show that the new adaptation is having a positive effect on injury rates and head impact rates across our domestic game. Overall, injury rates have decreased by up to 24%, while concussion injury incidence rates have decreased by up to 50%. Similarly, on video analysis a decrease in the number of head impacts was also seen.

Another key area of the trial, was to assess what impact it had on the overall game play metrics and it is pleasing to state that the overall shape of the game remained the same.

IRFU Medical Manager for the Domestic game Dr Caithriona Yeomans said,

“In this Tackle Behaviours trial we are encouraged to see injury rates and head impact rates decreasing, while the game as a whole remains largely unchanged. Metrics around the number of tackles, rucks, scums, kicks in play etc. are all remaining steady but we are seeing a reduction in head impacts after just one season.”

As we reach the midpoint of season two in our Tackle Height Adaptation Trial it is important we continue our efforts as part of our domestic game to promote positive behaviours in contact and remind our players of their responsibilities in both tackling and ball carrying to ensure our game is as safe as it can be.

Rugby Union Law 9.11 currently states that, ’Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others including leading with the elbow or forearm, or jumping into, or over, a tackler.’

As always, a strict approach will be applied to reckless or dangerous play by a ball carrier. This will include a ball carrier leading with their head or initiating contact with their head.

National Rugby Development Manager Colm Finnegan said,

“We have a mandate to ensure we have the best version of the game for our stakeholders, and we have been very mindful to assess the impacts of the trial across the whole game. We encourage all players, tacklers, ball carriers or any support role to take ownership for the game being as safe as possible.”

