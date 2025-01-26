Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad is continuing preparations in Portugal ahead of Saturday’s opening round Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against England at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Tadhg Furlong has been ruled out of the opening week’s game after suffering a recurrence of a calf strain in training on Saturday and he has returned to Dublin for further assessment. An update will be available later in the week.

Connacht’s Jack Aungier has been called up to the squad.

Leinster trio Jack Boyle, James Lowe and Dan Sheehan linked up with the Ireland squad on Sunday morning, while Connacht scrum-half Caolin Blade will also arrive on Monday.

Meanwhile, Munster coach Mike Prendergast has also linked up with the Ireland squad this week ahead of assuming the position of Head Coach of the Ireland ‘A’ squad to face England in Bristol next month.