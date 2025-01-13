Jump to main content

Ireland

‘Together Standing Tall – 150 Years of Irish Rugby’ Available To Order Online

News

13th January 2025 16:19

By Editor

This official IRFU story of Irish Rugby, written by John Scally with a foreword by Paul O’Connell, marks the IRFU’s 150-year anniversary and is now available to order online.

Featuring interviews with a who’s who of Irish Rugby including Ollie Campbell, Peter Clohessy, Fiona Coghlan, Ciaran Fitzgerald, Jack Kyle, Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Tony O’Reilly, Joe Schmidt, Fiona Steed and Tony Ward, this is a must buy for the rugby fan in your life.

Beautifully illustrated with over 150 photographs from INPHO photographic agency it captures the richness of the story of Irish Rugby.

