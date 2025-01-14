Energia All-Ireland League And Cup Fixtures This Week

Another full round of league fixtures this weekend and live coverage of the Women’s All-Ireland Junior Cup final on Sunday makes for a busy weekend of club rugby.

Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup Final

MU Barnhall go in search of their third consecutive Cup final win when they face Malone on Sunday at Dundalk RFC. The Co. Kildare side beat Tullamore in the 2023 final and Tuam/Oughterard last season.

Malone stand in their way this year having seen off Mullingar and Tuam/Oughterard on the way to the final. The match is live on irishrugby+ with kick off at 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Two points separate Clontarf (2nd) and Ballynahinch (5th) so Saturday’s clash could be pivotal in the race for a top four spot. St. Mary’s (1st) will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat by recently crowned Bateman Cup champions Lansdowne (7th), when they travel to Young Munster (6th), another side with top 4 ambitions.

Division 1B

Top plays bottom on Saturday afternoon when Belv0 (1st) travel to Shannon (10th). Nenagh Ormond (2nd) are hot on their heels as they travel to Naas (8th).

Division 2A

Corinthians (1st) and Instonians (2nd) are level on points in Division 2B. Both teams are at home this weekend with the Galway side hosting Banbridge while Inst. host Cashel. Greystones (3rd) are poised to pounce on any slip up as they play Ballymena (9th).

Division 2B

There’s a cracking game on the cards at Stevenson Park as Dungannon (2nd) welcome UL Bohs (3rd) with just five points beetween them in the table. Meanwhile Sligo (9th) face leaders Wanderers (1st) and Malahide (10th) are at home to ‘Wegians.

Division 2C

Midleton (1st) have an eight point lead at the top of the table as they make the trip to Clonmel (5th) this weekend. Belfast Harlequins (2nd) arfe at home to Tullamore (9th) while Omagh Accies (10th) are at home to Bruff (8th) in a key relegation battle.

Women’s Division

Wicklow (4th) are still in the hunt for a top 4 spot as they travel to Ballincollig (8th). Belvo (4th) sit just five points ahead of them as they head to Galwegians (6th).