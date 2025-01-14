Front Row Duo Sign New Deals With Ulster

Loosehead prop O’Sullivan has made 125 appearances for the province since making his senior debut back in 2018.

The 29-year-old Dublin native has proven to be a reliable performer for Ulster, becoming a regular in the loosehead position.

He has also played an important role in the Ulster senior Women’s set-up, assisting with the scrum and defence coaching.

Commenting on today’s announcement, O’Sullivan said: “I’m delighted to sign for the next couple of seasons with Ulster.

“I feel very at home here and enjoy playing with of a great group of lads. We are developing a squad for the future, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

In a welcome boost to Ulster’s options at hooker, stalwart forward Andrew has extended his stay for at least another season.

The 31-year-old Ballymena man continues to be an important member of the Ulster squad, ten years on from making his senior debut after coming through the Ulster Rugby Academy.

Speaking about his contract extension, Andrew, who has made 128 appearances to date for the Ulstermen, said: “I’m very happy to be staying on for another season with Ulster Rugby.

“It’s always an honour for me every chance I get to play for Ulster, and I’ll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team both on and off the pitch for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Bryn Cunningham, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, stated: “Securing Eric and John’s futures were an important part of shaping our squad for the months ahead.