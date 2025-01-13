Toomey Appointed IRFU Performance Pathway Scrum Coach

The IRFU is delighted to announce the appointment of Seamus Toomey as Performance Pathway Scrum Coach, a key new position introduced to aid the development of front row forwards across the Provincial and National Performance Pathways.

Toomey, who brings a wealth of experience to the role, will work in tandem with John Fogarty, National Scrum Coach, and Provincial Coaching Staff to implement the National Scrum Programme, while identifying and developing a new generation of front row forwards across the system.

Toomey, who joins the IRFU having most recently held the positions of Forwards Coach with Blackrock College SCT and Scrum Coach with Old Belvedere RFC, has a proven track record of overseeing the development of a number of young front row players from the early stages of their career through to the professional game, including Ireland internationals Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson and Gus McCarthy.

His in-depth experience and expertise from working with multiple individuals and teams in different environments, coupled with Toomey’s knowledge of the Irish Rugby landscape, made him the outstanding candidate to co-ordinate, develop and aid the roll out of the National Scrum Programme and work with players of high potential at various touch points along the Performance Pathway.

Toomey is currently part of Neil Doak‘s Ireland Men’s U20s Coaching Team as the squad prepare for the start of the 2025 U20 Six Nations, with Ireland welcoming England to Virgin Media Park in Cork in Round 1 on Thursday, 30 January.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Peter Smyth, IRFU Head of Elite Player Development, said: “We’re delighted to confirm the appointment of Seamus to this new and important position within our Performance Pathway. Seamus has accumulated a vast amount of experience and expertise working with young front row players across our schools and club game over the course of 20 years, and he will continue to be an invaluable asset to Irish Rugby within this new role moving forward.

“Identifying and developing front row forwards is a major focus for us and we hope Seamus’ commitment, dedication and proven success in doing so, as he works alongside John Fogarty, our Performance Pathway staff and the Provincial coaches, will drive this forward.”

Toomey added: “I am delighted to join the IRFU in this new role at such an exciting time for Irish Rugby. I have worked extensively within different areas of our game over a number of years, but to now have the platform to work at a National Level and use my experience to align our National Scrum Programme across the age-grade programmes and facilitate the continued development of world-class front row players to represent Ireland is a hugely exciting opportunity.”