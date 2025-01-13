2025 Student Sport Ireland/IRFU Rugby Cup Launch and Draw

The launch and draws for the 2025 Student Sport Ireland/Irish Rugby Football Union Men’s and Women’s 3rd level senior rugby cup competitions was held recently in the Aviva Stadium.

This year 46 college and university rugby teams will participate in six cup competitions coordinated by Student Sport Ireland (SSI) and the IRFU. Players, coaches, and representatives of third level colleges and the IRFU attended the launch.

Morgan Buckley, SSI Chairperson, expressed his delight and excitement ahead of another season of 3rd level rugby competitions, and praised the partnership between SSI and the IRFU in organising and developing the game in the sector. This is the 9th year of the SSI/ IRFU Men’s Cup competitions and the 7th year of the SSI IRFU Women’s Cup, which will culminate with the finals in Dublin City University on March 26th.

Grainne Carroll, Chairperson IRFU 3rd Level Committee, thanked everyone involved in the 3rd level sector for their contributions to developing the sport. She said that “3rd level sport plays a crucial role in supporting students in their rugby careers” and expressed that students will never forget the days in their college or university shirts.

James Galvin, Director of Sports and Wellbeing in DCU who will host this year’s finals said, “ We wish everyone the best of luck in the competitions over the coming weeks and months, and expressed his delight to welcome everyone to DCU in March for the finals”, James also thanked and praised all the referees who help to facilitate the fixtures during the competition, without them there is no competition.

In the Brendan Johnston Cup, the premier Men’s Competition, the opening round has three exciting ties as follows – University of Limerick v Dublin City University, Technological University Shannon Midlands v Technological University Dublin and University College Cork v Garda College, SETU Carlow received a bye in round 1 and will host the winners of UCC and Garda College in second round.

The Women’s Tier 1 Cup, the 7-team competition is split into two groups as follows:

Group A – University of Limerick, University of Galway, Trinity College Dublin, SETU Carlow.

Group B – Dublin City University, University College Dublin, University College Cork.

The full draw for Brendan Johnston Cup, Men’s Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cups can be found here, and the Women’s Tier 1/2 and Tier 3 Cups can be found here.