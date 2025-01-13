Ireland and England Legends set for 2025 Charity Match

Some of Ireland and England’s greatest rugby legends will compete in a charity match in Energia Park, on Friday 31, January 2025 at 7pm in aid of rugby charities in both Ireland and the UK.

Rugby greats, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Chris Henry, Mike Tindall, Dylan Armitage, Matt Banahan, to name a few of the players in this year’s Legends game for the Stewart Mangan Memorial Cup.

Set up in 2008 by Ex-Irish International Shane Byrne, and Ex-Munster Captain Len Dinneen, with the Powerhouse that is Jason Leonard driving the English side, the game is going from strength to strength.

Played for the past 15 years, the annual event alternates location between Ireland and England and this year it is set to take place in Energia Park on Friday 31, January, on the eve of Ireland against England in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations.

Commenting on this year’s event Shane Byrne said,

“This game first played in 2009 after the untimely passing of Stuart Mangan who played for Hammersmith & Fulham RFC in London. Thanks to the continued support of rugby fans as well as our incredible sponsor, Ark Underwriting Bermuda, we have raised over €1.5M which goes towards rugby charities both in Ireland and the UK.” “In 2017, when our dear friend and former teammate Anthony Foley tragically passed, we decided to bring all our combined efforts together to celebrate his rugby life. With 17,000 people turning up to help us create, in conjunction with his family, the Anthony Foley Foundation which still operates out of University of Limerick”, added Byrne.

The Irish Rugby Charities supported by the game are, Rugby Players Ireland Foundation and IRFU Charitable Trust. The UK Charities are Rugby Players Association and RESTART.

Tickets range from €15 – €20, plus booking fees and are available to purchase now.