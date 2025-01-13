Connacht’s Castlebar Clash With Munster Is A Sell-Out

After unprecedented demand, Connacht Rugby have confirmed that their historic BKT United Rugby Championship match against Munster in Castlebar is now sold out.

On Saturday, March 29, a crowd of over 25,000 will be in attendance at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park – a number which smashes Connacht Rugby’s previous attendance record in the province, which was 9,120 for their first Investec Champions Cup fixture in 2011.

Tickets first went on sale to Connacht Rugby Season Ticket holders last Wednesday, who had a 48-hour priority window to choose their location in the ground and purchase additional tickets.

Friday then saw sales open to those who had registered their interest in the game on connachtrugby.ie.

The 11,000 of those who did so purchased tickets amid a frenzy of interest, and set a new record for daily ticket sales for a Connacht fixture.

The remaining allocation of tickets were snapped up within an hour of going on general sale at 10am this morning.

Those who missed out on tickets can still register their interest at connachtrugby.ie/castlebar, and will be notified if any further tickets become available.

Commenting on today’s announcement regarding the Castlebar clash, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “It’s great news. To have sold out this early shows the hunger to come and see Connacht in a different bit of the province.

“We’re really, really pleased, and obviously the support that we’ve had in terms of ticket sales has been magnificent, so it adds to the excitement of the occasion.

“We’ve got a few important games to come before then, but as that game against Munster rolls around, the boys will be determined to put on a good show. It’s just a really exciting opportunity for everyone.”