Connacht Rugby To Play At Home Of Mayo GAA

Connacht Rugby have announced that Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in Castlebar – the home of Mayo GAA – will host our BKT United Rugby Championship interprovincial clash with Munster on Saturday 29th March (k/o 2.30pm).

In what will be a historic sporting occasion for the province of Connacht, Mayo will host a competitive Connacht Rugby fixture for the first time in the Professional era, and will provide supporters from all five counties with a unique opportunity to attend a vital URC fixture in the heart of the province.

Tickets go on general sale on Monday 13th January, with early access from Friday 10th January for those who register their interest at connachtrugby.ie/castlebar

Ticket start from just €20 for an adult, €15 for a young adult/senior, and €5 for juniors, while all season tickets will be valid for the game. Full details can be found below, and the club have released an extensive FAQs which can be found at connachtrugby.ie.

CEO Willie Ruane says: “This promises to be not only a great occasion for Connacht Rugby supporters but also for the very many people all across the province who love sport more generally, whatever the code.

We are very proud to represent the province of Connacht, from the four corners of the five counties, and this fixture provides us with a great opportunity to demonstrate that, in bringing a fixture of this significance out to the heart of the province. I want to thank and commend Mayo GAA for the extremely positive and collaborative manner in which they have engaged with us, and in ultimately agreeing to allow us play in the great facility that is Hastings Insurance MacHale Park.

I would also like to say a special thank you to Dexcom, Intersport Elverys, and the rest of our official partners. The reality is that without their cooperation and support, this event could simply not have happened. It’s now our job here at Connacht Rugby to deliver an event befitting of the occasion, and everyone at the club looks forward to making this a day to truly remember.”

Head coach Pete Wilkins says: “We’re all incredibly excited by today’s news. 29th March 2025 is a day that we are already looking forward to and it’ll be a privilege to play a part in it. We are proud to represent the whole province of Connacht, and we look forward to sharing this great occasion with our existing supporters and getting out to meet many more new supporters from all across the province.

Club captain Cian Prendergast says: “All the players were absolutely delighted when told the news. The opportunity to play in front of a massive home crowd, in the heart of the province, is something to really look forward to. Today’s announcement is a massive boost for what will be a really important game for us, at a crunch time in the season.

Our supporters are amongst the best there are, and we know the passion that the people of Mayo, and Connacht more widely, show every time they support their teams, whatever the code or colour of the jersey. We will be doing everything we can to feed off and match that passion in the performance we deliver on the day.”

TICKET INFORMATION

Season Tickets

All 2024/25 season tickets will be valid for the game, and on Wednesday 8th January ticket holders will be provided with an exclusive pre-sale window to both secure the best spot in the ground, and purchase additional tickets, before they go on general sale. Further details can be found in our FAQs.

Match Tickets

Tickets go on general sale on Monday 13th January, with early access from Friday 10th January for those who register their interest at connachtrugby.ie/castlebar.

An adult general admission ticket for the three uncovered stands will cost just €20 (unreserved seating), while a reserved seat in the Main Stand will be priced at just €25.

Young Adult (16-21) and Senior (65+) tickets will also be available, costing just €15 each in the uncovered stands and €20 in the Main Stand.

Junior tickets (Under 16s) will be priced at just €5 for all areas.

We’re also delighted to provide a number of hospitality options for those who want the ultimate match experience, and further details will be provided in early January.

Finally, group bookings discounts for 10+ tickets are also available, and can be purchased by emailing info@connachtrugby.ie from 13th January.