Three Changes For Clovers As They Face Edinburgh In Cork

Round 4 in the Celtic Challenge sees the Clovers playing in Virgin Media Park this weekend.

After an impressive bonus point win against Gwalia Lightning last week in Belfast, the Clovers face a stiff test against top of the table Edinburgh who are coming off two wins from two.

Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made three personnel changes and one positional switch from last weeks starting XV with Amee Leigh Costigan, Jemina Adams Verling and Aoife Corey starting and Maebh Deely switching from fifteen to eleven.

The Clovers are currenly third in the table, behind the Wolfhounds (2nd) and Edinburgh (1st) on points difference.

Tickets for the match are on sale from tickemaster here.

The game is also live on irishrugby+

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Edinburgh Rugby, Virgin Media Park, Saturday 11th January, 3pm.)

15. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster)

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster) Captain

11. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

19. Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

20. Shirley Bailey (Ballincollig RFC)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)