Lane Scores Twice As Clovers Bag Maximum Points In Belfast

Emily Lane helped herself to two tries as the Clovers followed up on last week’s derby win over the Wolfhounds with a 29-7 bonus point dismissal of Gwalia Lightning at Kingspan Stadium. Watch the full match back on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 3:

Saturday, January 4 –

CLOVERS 29 GWALIA LIGHTNING 7, Kingspan Stadium

Scorers: Clovers: Tries: Emily Lane 2, Alana McInerney, Hannah Clarke, Sophie Barrett; Cons: Nicole Fowley, Caitríona Finn

Gwalia Lightning: Try: Molly Reardon; Con: Carys Hughes

HT: Clovers 17 Gwalia Lightning 0

The Welsh team had started this season’s Celtic Challenge with a brace of derby victories, but Lane and wingers Alana McInerney and Hannah Clarke all touched down to establish a 17-0 half-time lead.

Despite Wales hooker Molly Reardon’s 50th-minute score getting Gwalia Lightning. Denis Fogarty’s side quickly responded through Lane before Ulster prop Sophie Barrett made it a five-try triumph.

Notably, Ireland dual international Anna McGann, the only change to the Clovers’ starting XV, impressed as a ball carrier and an attacking threat during the first half, providing the assist for McInerney’s effort midway through.

The Clovers have a crunch clash next Saturday, entertaining early leaders Edinburgh at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are available to buy online here. The two Irish sides are locked level on 10 points with Edinburgh, who have played one game less.

TIME LINE: 7 minutes – Clovers try: Emily Lane – 5-0; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 7-0; 19 mins – Clovers try: Alana McInerney – 12-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 12-0; 29 mins – Clovers try: Hannah Clarke – 17-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 17-0; Half-time – Clovers 17 Gwalia Lightning 0; 47 mins – Gwalia Lightning penalty: missed by Carys Hughes – 17-0; 50 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Molly Reardon – 17-5; conversion: Carys Hughes – 17-7; 53 mins – Clovers try: Emily Lane – 22-7; conversion: missed by Caitríona Finn – 22-7; 59 mins – Clovers try: Sophie Barrett – 27-7; conversion: Caitríona Finn – 29-7; Full-time – Clovers 29 Gwalia Lightning 7

CLOVERS: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) (capt), Hannah Clarke (Galwegians RFC/Connacht); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster); Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster), Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster), Ivana Kiripati (Creggs RFC/Connacht).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster), Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht), Grainne Moran (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster).

GWALIA LIGHTNING: Courtney Greenway; Caitlin Lewis, Carys Williams-Morris, Molly Anderson-Thomas, Lowri Davies; Carys Hughes, Katie Bevans; Maisie Davies, Molly Reardon, Jenni Scoble, Lily Terry, Alaw Pyrs, Katherine Baverstock, Paige Jones, Gwennan Hopkins (capt).

Replacements: Mollie Wakely, Dali Hopkins, Danyelle Dinapoli, Erin Jones, Lottie Buffery-Latham, Seren Lockwoods, Nia Fajeyisan, Nia Grundy.

Referee: Christopher Lough (IRFU)