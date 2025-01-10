EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 10 Previews

It is tight at both ends of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A table , and Saturday’s first round of the New Year has newly-crowned Bateman Cup champions Lansdowne visiting leaders St. Mary’s College.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 10:

Saturday, January 11

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

GARRYOWEN (10th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (6th), Dooradoyle, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WLLLLLLLL; Young Munster: WWLLWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Kelvin Langan 31; Tries: Brian Gleeson, Donnacha Byrne, Gordon Wood 3 each; Young Munster: Julian Leszczynski 67; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 6

Preview: Young Munster snapped a three-match losing run thanks to Argentinian goal-kicker Julian Leszczynski’s late penalty at Greenfields before Christmas. Garryowen also lost a tight Munster Senior Cup tussle earlier in the season, so they will feel they owe the Cookies on.

Apart from the local bragging rights, Garryowen know that a derby victory could be huge for them in their bid to manoeuvre themselves out of relegation trouble. Des Fitzgerald and Donnacha Byrne are two of the division’s top defenders with 225 successful tackles between them.

With Ger Slattery recently appointed as assistant coach with the Ireland Club XV, his Young Munster side know that there could be big things on the horizon for both club and country. Kicking off 2025 with a winning performance at Dooradoyle would certainly be a statement of intent.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 1, 2023: Garryowen 28 Young Munster 22, Dooradoyle; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Young Munster 25 Garryowen 24, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

BALLYNAHINCH (4th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLL; Terenure College: WLWWLLWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 42; Tries: Claytan Milligan 6; Terenure College: Chris Cosgrave 63; Tries: Craig Adams, Henry McErlean 5 each

Preview: After taking a bit of a hit heading into the festive season with losses to Clontarf and Terenure College, Ballynahinch have revenge on their minds here. Adam Craig’s charges are still nicely positioned in fourth place, but need to quickly regain the form of those earlier rounds.

‘Hinch are boosted by Ulster duo James Humphreys and Jake Flannery, who start at full-back and out-half respectively, and the return of captain Bradley Luney to the second row. Third-place Terenure have won the sides’ last three meetings, including a 34-15 away success last April.

However, last season’s beaten finalists have suffered a big blow with the news that former captain Harrison Brewer has returned to Japan to join Division 3 club Kurita Water Gush Akishima. Aran Egan, Conor Phillips, Mark Nicholson, and Mikey O’Reilly all come into their starting XV for Saturday.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Ballynahinch 15 Terenure College 34, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Terenure College 24 Ballynahinch 3, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v CLONTARF (2nd), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLL; Clontarf: WWWLWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 78; Tries: Sam Cunningham 4; Clontarf: Conor Kelly 95; Tries: Tadhg Bird 7

Preview: City of Armagh absorbed plenty of lessons from their 35-25 defeat at the hands of Clontarf in the last round. Having officially launched their 150th anniversary celebrations, they will want to put their best foot forward as they look to exact revenge at the Palace Grounds.

While they are lying eighth overall, Armagh currently have the division’s fourth best defensive record with brothers John and Sam Glasgow landing 216 tackles between them. They restricted Clontarf to two tries when they last visited them last February, but lost out 15-12 in the end.

Versatile Clontarf back Tadhg Bird has emerged as the top flight’s joint-leading try scorer with seven so far, scoring in each of the last five rounds. Portlaoise man Conor Kelly continues to wield plenty of influence from out-half, and is just five short of the 100-point mark for this season.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: City of Armagh 12 Clontarf 15, Palace Grounds; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Clontarf 35 City of Armagh 25, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st) v LANSDOWNE (7th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWW; Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 57; Tries: Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey 5 each; Lansdowne: Andy Marks, Stephen Madigan 35 each; Tries: Andy Marks 7

Preview: 2024 was one of the best for St. Mary’s College in recent times, earning promotion back to Division 1A and putting together a six-match unbeaten run before Christmas to sit at the top of the table. The last of those results was a well-judged 32-26 victory away to Lansdowne.

Seventh-placed Lansdowne have since lifting the Energia Bateman Cup, with their captain Jack Cooke saying: “It was a solid performance against Instonians last week. Probably parts where we weren’t as good as we wanted to be, but winning any silverware is always a confidence booster.”

Former Ulster forward Greg Jones is a key lineout operator for St. Mary’s with 54 lineout takes so far, and a division-high nine steals. Leinster’s Charlie Tector and Cormac Foley lead the Lansdowne back-line, with Academy flanker Liam Molony making a return in the back row.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, February 16, 2018: Lansdowne 16 St. Mary’s College 9, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Friday, December 13, 2024: Lansdowne 26 St. Mary’s College 32, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

UCD (9th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (5th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LLLWLWLLL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: James Tarrant 48; Tries: Bobby Sheehan, Ruben Moloney 4 each; Cork Constitution: James Taylor 54; Tries: Scott Buckley 5

Preview: UCD welcome back Michael Moloney from a lengthy injury for the visit of reigning champions Cork Constitution. Only five points separated the teams on Leeside four weeks ago, so Moloney’s inclusion at out-half could prove vital for the second-from-bottom students.

Diarmuid Mangan, a try scorer from number 8 the last day, is joined in the UCD starting XV by his Leinster Academy colleagues, Ben Brownlee, Rory McGuire, and Conor O’Tighearnaigh. Young prop Andrew Sparrow is on the bench.

Sean French switches to a centre role for Cork Con, lining out alongside Ireland Under-20 prospect Eoghan Smyth. George Coomber and Aidan Moynihan are the other back-line changes, while Charlie Connolly and Munster Academy hooker Danny Sheahan, who bagged the brace during the last round, come into the front row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: UCD 24 Cork Constitution 34, UCD Bowl; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Cork Constitution 38 UCD 33, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

Dublin, Cork, and Tipperary will play host to the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B action, as some teams aim to double up from last month, and others go all out for revenge.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 10:

Saturday, January 11

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (7th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWL; Dublin University: LLWWLWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 70; Tries: Barry Galvin, Ciarán Mangan, Liam McMahon 4 each; Dublin University: Hugh O’Kennedy 28; Tries: Oscar Cawley 5

Preview: Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy is set to start again for Dublin University as they look to make it back-to-back wins over Blackrock College. They lifted themselves up one place to seventh thanks to a first-half penalty try and two penalties from young out-half Matty Lynch.

Tom Davidson and Dylan Ryan are added to the Trinity pack, while backs Callum O’Reilly, Kofi Barton-Byfield, and Oscar Cawley, their leading try scorer with five so far, complete the changes. Blackrock lasted hosted the students in the league back in September 2015.

‘Rock head coach James Blaney brings in Ireland Under-20 prospect Ciarán Mangan as one of two changes in personnel. Mangan partners Dave McCarthy in the centre, and former Shannon back rower Odhran Ring will pack down at number 8 with James Burke switching to the blindside.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 16, 2016: Dublin University 55 Blackrock College 21, College Park; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Dublin University 13 Blackrock College 10, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

HIGHFIELD (10th) v SHANNON (9th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WLLLLLLLW; Shannon: LWLLWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 50; Tries: Richard Cassidy 4; Shannon: John O’Sullivan 41; Tries: Adam Moloney, Cian O’Halloran, Eoghan Clarke, Jack O’Donnell, Stephen Kiely 2 each

Preview: There was very little between these Munster rivals when they met in Limerick a month ago. Bottom side Highfield prevailed thanks to replacement Mark Dorgan powering over beside the posts inside the dying seconds. Shannon were left to stew on their fourth straight defeat.

Only captain Harry Long, Cian O’Halloran, and Lee Nicholas played in all nine of Shannon’s Division 1B games across the first half of the season. Former skipper Nicholas has a division-high 56 lineout takes, twenty more than Dave O’Connell, Highfield’s most regular lineout target.

Highfield have not put together back-to-back league victories since last March. The likes of Dorgan, Miah Cronin, and Richard Cassidy, their leading try scorer with four, are held in reserve. Luke Kingston’s inclusion on the right wing – as part of a back-line reshuffle – is the only change to the team.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, May 6, 2023: Shannon 32 Highfield 12, Thomond Park back pitch; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Shannon 18 Highfield 21, Thomond Park back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd) v UCC (5th), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWW; UCC: LWWWLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 114; Tries: Angus Blackmore, Conor McMahon, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Josh Rowland, Willie Coffey 3 each; UCC: Daniel Squires 75; Tries: Adam Wrona, Sean Condon 5 each

Preview: Another Munster derby that went down to the wire. There was huge frustration for hosts UCC at the finish, having twice gone closing to scoring at two points down and time running out. Instead, a superb solo try from Willie Coffey sealed a late bonus point win for Nenagh Ormond.

Forwards Jack O’Keeffe and Craig Hannon are bumped up from the Nenagh bench, and Charlie O’Doherty, Angus Blackmore, and Nicky Irwin are their three back-line changes. Conor McMahon is the division’s top points scorer so far with 114 points, 99 of which are responsible for his 82% kicking rate.

A revenge-seeking UCC bring in Munster Academy lock Michael Foy. He only turned 19 in November and takes the place of Sean Edogbo at blindside flanker. Conor Ryan joins captain Sam O’Sullivan in the engine room, and there are starts too for David Cogan and Harry Murphy in the backs.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 2, 2016: UCC 13 Nenagh Ormond 0, the Mardyke; Saturday, December 14, 2024: UCC 25 Nenagh Ormond 34, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v NAAS (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWW; Naas: LWWLWLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 101; Tries: Calum Dowling 13; Naas: Peter Osborne 78; Tries: Jack Sheridan 6

Preview: It may only be a four-point gap currently, but leaders Old Belvedere will likely take some stopping in their pursuit of automatic promotion. Yet more evidence of their rude health was provided by a 41-point dismissal of Naas in the last round, as they took advantage of James O’Kane’s red card.

For Saturday’s return match, Naas move the vastly-experienced Peter Osborne to full-back to cover O’Kane’s absence. Charlie Sheridan and Muiris Cleary both return to the starting line-up, with positional switches for Eoin Walsh, who is now in the second row, and Paddy Taylor who dons the number 10 jersey.

Old Belvedere’s own out-half Sam Wisniewski, who is set to be included in the Ireland Under-20 Men’s squad, is the division’s leading scorer, passing the 100-point mark with 16 points at Forenaughts. Andre Ryan, another Ireland U-20 hopeful, and Shane McNulty are their two personnel changes this week.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Naas 29 Old Belvedere 34, Forenaughts; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Naas 10 Old Belvedere 51, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

OLD WESLEY (3rd) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (6th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWL; Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 84; Tries: Paidi Farrell 5; Queen’s University: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Ben McFarlane, Flynn Longstaff, Henry Walker, Jack Murphy 3 each

Preview: Just five points separated these sides in Belfast as Queen’s University took the spoils thanks to three first-half tries, including one from Ulster Academy out-half Jack Murphy. Both he and Rory Telfer are on the bench for the province’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Leicester.

Ireland U-20 prospect Dan Green will don the number 10 shirt for Queen’s, with further changes coming in the form of Fraser Cunningham, Callum Florence, Jack Boal, Zac Solomon, Flynn Longstaff, and Oliver Hughes. Old Wesley have a played five-and-won four record at home so far this season.

Old Wesley continue to lead some of the division’s player rankings, with Tom Larke and Alex Molloy running 938.5 and 850.5 metres respectively to date. Centre Molloy tops the charts with 15 offloads and 14 line breaks, and captain Josh Pim has made a division-high nine breakdown steals.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Old Wesley 52 Queen’s University 15, Energia Park; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Queen’s University 19 Old Wesley 14, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.