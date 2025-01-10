Two Changes For Wolfhounds For Trip To Wales

The fourth round of games in the 2024/2025 Celtic Challenge Women’s Rugby competition get underway this weekend with the Wolfhounds heading to Wales for an away game against Brython Thunder.

After an impressive bonus point win against Glasgow Warriors last week, the Wolfhounds will be eager to keep the momentum going against Welsh opponents Brython Thunder.

Head Coach Neill Alcorn has made two changes to the startling line up with Ella Roberts and Jade Gaffney coming in at fourteen and nine respectively.

Brython Thunder will be looking for their first win in the competition this weekend, having lost both derby games against Gwalia Lightning and being beaten narrowly by Edinburgh in round three.

The match is live on irishrugby+

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (Brython Thunder Parc Y Scarlets, Saturday Jan 11th, 12pm)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

4. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

8. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)

19. Ciara Short (Wicklow/Leinster)

20. Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow/Leinster)

21. Rachael McIlroy (Queens/Ulster)

22. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

23. Katie Heffernan (Railway Union/Leinster)