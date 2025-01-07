IRFU ‘Service To Rugby’ Awards As Part Of 150 Season

To celebrate and acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution to the development of the game in Ireland, a special recognition award will be presented to 100 Volunteers (up to 25 per province) in April 2025 as part of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

Reflecting on the history of the game, it is a chance for Clubs, Schools and Provinces to acknowledge the significant impact of members throughout the generations up to the modern day; influences that can still be witnessed in the rugby community across the island of Ireland.

While the game is about the players, this is a chance to also celebrate Volunteers from current and/or previous generations whose contributions are still visible today.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

This is a chance to honour their work.

A Club or School can also decide to nominate a Volunteer posthumously, but please note that only one application per Club or School will be considered.

Nomination links have been sent to the Schools and Honorary Secretary, Directors of Rugby and Club PRO’s

• Close of nominations on 15th February 2025

• Winners notified by 31st March

• Presentation of Medals at Energia AIL finals on 27th April