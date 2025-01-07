Four New Trial Laws To Begin In URC and European Rugby

A package of law trials aimed at enhancing fan and player experience will be adopted as a global trial across all competitions from the beginning of this year after the World Rugby Council voted in favour of change.

Four law trials have been adopted for the BKT United Rugby Championship and Investec Champions Cup from 1 January, 2025 onwards. They are:

60-second conversion limit to align with penalties and improve game pace – this will be managed by a shot clock where possible.

30-second setup for lineouts will match time for scrums to reduce downtime – this will be managed on-field by the match officials.

Play-on rule in uncontested lineouts when the throw is not straight.

Scrum-half protection during scrums, rucks, and mauls.

EPCR will roll out the law trials in Round 3 of the Investec Champions Cup this weekend. URC will activate the new law trials from Round 10.

The law trials do not apply in domestic game competitions, such as the Energia All-Ireland League, but are under consideration for season 2025/26.