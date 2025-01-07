Connacht Confirm New Deals For Boyle And Murphy

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that both Paul Boyle and Ben Murphy have signed contract extensions with the province.

Boyle is the latest member of Connacht’s centurion club, making his 100th appearance against Zebre in the EPCR Challenge Cup late last year.

The 27-year-old Wexford man made his senior debut for Connacht against Munster in January 2018, while still a member of the Connacht Academy. He was named their Academy Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

Since then he has been a mainstay in the Connacht back row, and is their top try-scoring forward of all-time with 25 tries in his 102 appearances.

Boyle is an Ireland international, featuring against the USA during the 2021 summer international campaign. In addition, He has captained Connacht on a number of occasions.

Meanwhile, scrum half Murphy has been one of Connacht’s most impressive performers since arriving from Leinster last summer.

The 23-year-old Bray native has scored four tries in his nine appearances so far, and wore the number 9 jersey for thir opening five matches of the season.

Boyle has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension, with Murphy, who played against his younger brother Jack in Connacht’s most recent game against Ulster, signing on for the 2025/26 campaign.

The westerners’ head coach Pete Wilkins commented: “It’s a great boost to have both Paul and Ben commit their future to Connacht Rugby.

“They have been two of our in-form players this season, and they give you everything you look for in a back rower and scrum half.

“Their best days are still ahead of them too, so I look forward to seeing them continue to go from strength to strength.”

Further player contract announcements will follow throughout the week on connachtrugby.ie and the Connacht Rugby social channels.