Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The Energia All-Ireland League resumes after the festive break with a full round of matches across the Men’s and Women’s Divisions.

Men’s Division 1A

Buoyed by their Bateman Cup final win Lansdowne (7) visit league leaders St. Mary’s (1) on Saturday afternoon. Bottom side Garryowen (10) host Limerick rivals Young Munster (6) in what promises to be a classic Munster derby.

Division 1B

There’s a key fixture at the wrong end of the table as Highfield (10) are at home to Shannon (9) with just two points between them. Elsewhere the leaders Old Belvedere (1) host Naas (8th) in another game that has repercussions for both sides.

Division 2A

Buccaneers (10) are struggling in Division 2A and are still without a win at the turn of the season. They face Corinthians (2) under lights in Athlone on Friday night.

Instonians (1) gave a great account agaianst Division 1A opposition Lansdowne despite losing the Bateman Cup final. Can they bounce back against Banbridge (6) on Saturday afternoon?

Division 2B

First plays third with Wanderers (1) at home to Skerries (3). Dungannon (3) can take advantage if they beat Malone (7) on the road. Galwegians (8) against Sligo (9) is a crucial match for both sides with just six points between them in the table.

Division 2C

The meeting of Tullamore (10) and Omagh Academicals (9) in Spollenstown has a relegation battle feel about it already. Table toppers Midleton (1) are at home to Dolphin (3) in a game that could change the look of the top four.

Women’s Division

Leaders Railway (1) travel to Ballincollig (8) while UL Bohs (2) are at home to Galwegians (6). ‘Rock (3) and Belvo (4) will be aiming to stay in touch with the top two when thay travel to Suttonians and Tullow respectively.