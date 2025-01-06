IRFU Receives Workplace Excellence Award From Menopause Hub Academy

The Irish Rugby Football Union has proudly received the Gold Level Menopause Workplace Excellence Accreditation from Menopause Hub Academy, in partnership with Great Place to Work.

This marks a significant milestone in the IRFU’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace. This Gold Level recognition represents the highest standard for exemplary support, education, and menopause-inclusive practices within organisations.

Menopause Workplace Excellence Accreditation is a certification programme designed to acknowledge organisations that actively support and accommodate employees experiencing menopause.

It involves implementing comprehensive policies, educational initiatives, and workplace adjustments that enhance inclusivity and provide vital support during this transitional phase in a woman’s life. By achieving this accreditation, the IRFU demonstrates its dedication to creating an environment where all employees feel valued and understood, regardless of the challenges they may face.

The IRFU’s commitment to supporting its employees through menopause not only reflects its corporate values but also contributes to a healthier and more engaged workforce.

By prioritising education and training initiatives, the company equips managers and staff with the knowledge needed to understand menopause better and foster open conversations around the topic.

This accreditation is a testament to IRFU’s leadership in promoting a culture of empathy and support, setting a positive example for other organisations in the industry to follow.