Andrew Brace Set To Referee 100th United Rugby Championship Match

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is proud to celebrate a significant milestone in the career of one of the most respected referees in rugby today, Andrew Brace , who is set to officiate his 100th United Rugby Championship (URC) match during the Round 9 fixture between Connacht and Ulster on Saturday.

This remarkable achievement not only marks a major personal milestone for Andrew but also highlights the high standard of officiating within the URC, a competition that continues to showcase the very best talent in the game. For Andrew, this is the latest in a series of accomplishments that have seen him rise through the ranks to become one of the leading Irish figures in rugby refereeing on the international stage.

Andrew’s career as a referee began in 2015, a year that saw him make his debut in the professional rugby world when he officiated his first United Rugby Championship (known then as thePro12) match between Cardiff Blues and Zebre in September.

After his initial breakthrough in the competition, Andrew quickly earned a reputation for his consistency and calmness under pressure. He made his European debut in 2016 before making the step up to international level the following year for the Canada v Georgia game.

Over the years, Andrew has been entrusted with a number of key games in the URC, including playoff matches. His experience in officiating at the highest level of the game, further cements his position as one of rugby’s most trusted and respected referees.

His clear communication with players, composure on the field, and unwavering commitment to the integrity of the game have helped him reach this milestone in his career.

Dudley Phillips, Head of Referees for the IRFU says;