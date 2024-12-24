Merry Christmas From The IRFU

As we approach the festive season, as President of the IRFU I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all those involved in Irish Rugby – from our incredible Club volunteers to the passionate supporters who cheer on our teams. This year has been another remarkable one for our sport, and none of it would be possible without the dedication and hard work of so many.

To the volunteers in every Club, your commitment and tireless effort are the backbone of Irish Rugby. Whether it’s managing teams, supporting players, or ensuring the smooth running of your Clubs, you make a profound difference every day. Your time, energy, and love for the game are the fuel that keeps the sport thriving at all levels, and for that, we are deeply grateful.

To all supporters of rugby football, thank you for your unwavering support of the Men’s and Women’s National Teams and your respective Provinces. Your passion and pride for Irish Rugby have been a constant source of motivation for our players, and the energy you bring to every match, whether at home or abroad, is truly special. Your encouragement and dedication drives our success, and we are privileged to share the journey with you.

As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Irish Rugby Football Union, we take great pride in the rich history and tradition of the game in Ireland. This milestone reminds us of how far we’ve come, but it also serves as a reminder of the strength of the rugby community – from grassroots Clubs to the professional game. The future of Irish Rugby is brighter than ever, thanks to your collective efforts.

On behalf of the IRFU, I wish each of you a very Happy Christmas and a great New Year. Thank you for all that you do. Together, we look forward to another exciting year ahead, filled with more success, growth, and unforgettable moments in Irish Rugby.

Declan Madden

President, Irish Rugby Football Union