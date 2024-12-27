Clovers Team Named For Round 2 Of Celtic Challenge

The Clovers team for Round 2 of the Celtic Challenge against The Wolfhounds at UCD on Saturday (12pm) has been named – tickets from ticketmaster.ie here

In the second of the festive derbies that mark the start of the tournament The Clovers will have a point to prove against their provincial rivals following last Sunday’s 33-7 defeat at Energia Park.

In the first of two festive derbies the Clovers were only seven points behind at half-time, however the Wolfhounds pulled clear to kick off the expanded 10-round competition in impressive fashion.

Clovers Head Coach Denis Fogarty has made three changes to the starting XV from that game with Ireland international Sadhbh McGrath coming into the front row alongside Siobhán McCarthy and Beth Buttimer.

Ruth Campbell and Jane Neill continue their second-row partnership while the second changes sees Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon join Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and Ivana Kiripati in the back row.

The third change sees Hannah Clarke move to the left wing with Alana McInerney named on the right wing and Meabh Deely at fullback.

Emily Lane and Nicole Fowley are again named at 9 and 10 respectively with captain Enya Breen and Ellen Boylan in the centre.

In the replacements Emily Gavin will be hoping for her first start in the tournament.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.ie – click here.

The match is available on TG4, BBC, Rugby Pass TV and irishrugby+ platforms.

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Wolfhounds, Celtic Challenge, Saturday, December 28, UCD, 12pm)

15. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College/Connacht)

14. Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College/Munster)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College/Munster) Captain

11. Hannah Clarke (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union/Munster)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

3. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

6. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)

7. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16. Emily Gavin (Emily Gavin/Connacht)

17. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

18. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

19. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

20. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)