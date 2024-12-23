Henshaw Signs IRFU Contract Extension

The IRFU is pleased to announce a new two-year contract extension for Robbie Henshaw , who has committed his future to Ireland and Leinster Rugby until the 2027/28 season.

Henshaw started three of Ireland’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium, further underlining his worth in midfield moving towards the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

The 31-year-old centre is one of five players alongside Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony to have won five Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles with Ireland.

Henshaw has won 77 Test caps in green since making his debut against USA in 2013, scoring 10 tries in that time.

He started all three Tests for the British and Irish Lions on their 2021 Tour to South Africa and has played 95 times for Leinster, scoring 100 points.

On signing his contract extension with the IRFU and Leinster, Henshaw commented: “It is a great boost to secure my long-term future with the IRFU and I am delighted to get this deal concluded ahead of a busy period. It is a huge privilege to play rugby in Ireland because we are so well looked after, from coaching, facilities, sports science and player management perspectives.

“It’s also an incredibly competitive place to play rugby, and, even though we have enjoyed some success in recent years, there is great hunger within Irish Rugby to continue driving forward. I believe that my best days are to come and I am excited to continue my journey here in Ireland.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, added: “Since breaking into the senior international squad 11 years ago, Robbie has been a consistent presence in one of the most competition areas of the Irish backline. Robbie is a consummate professional and a popular figure who continues to set the bar high. His performances during the recent Autumn Nations Series suggest that there is even more to come and I am delighted that he will continue his playing career here in Ireland and with Leinster.”