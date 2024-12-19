Ashbourne to Host Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final

The venue for the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup final has been confirmed. The final of the 2024-25 Energia Men’s Junior Cup will be between Bective Rangers FC and Enniskillen RFC.

As has been the tradition since 2012 a Junior Club hosts the final with facilities to match this great showcase for junior rugby. This season the final will be held in Ashbourne RFC on Saturday 25th January at 2.30pm.

Following some great action in the semi-finals between Bective and Dromore and Enniskillen and Tullow, Leinster’s Bective Rangers will face ulster’s Enniskillen in the final on Saturday 25, January 2025.

The final will be streamed live on IrishRugby+, Sign up for free and watch the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Final Live – register here.