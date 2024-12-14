Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup: Semi-Final Results Round-Up
The beaten finalists from the last two years will go head-to-head in the Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup final on Saturday, January 25, following away victories for both Bective Rangers and Enniskillen this afternoon.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:
Saturday, December 14
DROMORE 7 BECTIVE RANGERS 11, Barban Hill
Scorers: Dromore: Try: Jack Dillon; Con: Lee Steenson
Bective Rangers: Try: Joe Quilter; Pens: Mikey O’Hare 2
HT: Dromore 0 Bective Rangers 8
DROMORE: Adam McDonald; Brian McClearn, Andrew Rutledge, Dean Dillon, Jack Dillon; Jonny Hunter, Josh Patterson; Mark Hylands, Harry Long, Andrew Black, Ross Bingham, Matthew McMaster, Richard Dickson, Ryan Hughes (capt), Gary Dillon.
Replacements: Rory Stewart, Scott Rodgers, Ben Anderson, Matthew Thompson, Ben Carey, Jonny Maguire, Adam Keating, Lee Steenson.
BECTIVE RANGERS: Conor Murphy; Mikey O’Hare, Joe Quilter, Bobby Holland, Craig Cantwell; Matthew Gilsenan, Connor Halpenny; Rory Mulvihill, Scott Barron, Conor Kelly, Gavin Kelly, Ger Warde, Tiarnan McCloskey (capt), Mattie Keane, James Gallagher.
Replacements: David Kealy, Luke Mion, Tadhg O’Dwyer, Donagh Lawler, Rory O’Brien.
TULLOW 26 ENNISKILLEN 56, Rathoe Road
Scorers: Tullow: Tries: Jack Johnson, Peter Burgess/To follow
Enniskillen: Tries: Niall Keenan, Eddie Keys, George Foster 2, Ben McLaren, Angus Keys, Sam Balfour, Harry Ingram; Cons: Eddie Keys 5; Pens: Eddie Keys 2
HT: Tullow 12 Enniskillen 33
TULLOW: Ryan Jordan; Tadgh Walsh, Jack Hanlon, Jack Johnson, Ryan O’Neill; Peter Burgess, Garrett Fitzgerald; Scott Caldbeck, Brian Keogh, Fiach Kavanagh, Colm Gorry, Martin Cole, Joe Waters, Fiach O’Byrne, Stephen Smith.
Replacements: Mark Ashton, Tom Cashen, Dan Culleton, Tadgh McCarthy, Jack Rogers, Adam Burgess, William Brien, Adam Johnson, Tom Hughes.
ENNISKILLEN: George Foster; Sam Balfour, James Ferguson (capt), Steve Balfour, James Trotter; Eddie Keys, Matthew Dane; Oisin Timoney, Niall Keenan, Matthew Graham, Neil Rutledge, James Carleton, Jack Rutledge, Angus Keys, Henry Keys.
Replacements: Nathan Cullinan, Stephen Fox, Cameron Smith, Chris Balfour, Ben McLaren, Tim Harte, Kyle Davis, Harry Ingram.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND MEN’S JUNIOR CUP – LIST OF CHAMPIONS:
2023/2024 – Ballyclare 48 Bective Rangers 8, Dundalk RFC
2022/2023 – Clogher Valley 30 Enniskillen 18, Kingspan Stadium
2021/2022 – Clogher Valley 13 Ballyclare 11, Kingspan Stadium
2020/2021 – Competition cancelled due to Covid-19
2019/2020 – Kilfeacle & District 28 Dromore 24, Coolmine RFC
2018/2019 – Ashbourne 16 Enniscorthy 11, Edenderry RFC
2017/2018 – Ashbourne 18 Kilfeacle & District 9, Portlaoise RFC
2016/2017 – Ashbourne 22 Enniscorthy 20, Energia Park
2015/2016 – Enniscorthy 23 Instonians 7, Ashbourne RFC
2014/2015 – Dundalk 55 Bangor 5, Portadown RFC
2013/2014 – Enniscorthy 10 Clogher Valley 9, Coolmine RFC
2012/2013 – Tullamore 29 Enniscorthy 10, Cill Dara RFC
2011/2012 – Tullamore 9 Monivea 3, Dubarry Park
2010/2011 – Crosshaven 17 Monivea 9, Templeville Road
2009/2010 – City of Derry 19 City of Armagh 17, Dubarry Park
2008/2009 – Tullamore 23 Navan 13, Dubarry Park
2007/2008 – Navan 20 Tullamore 6, Dubarry Park
2006/2007 – Seapoint 47 Coleraine 15, Dubarry Park
2005/2006 – Rainey Old Boys 27 Youghal 5, Lansdowne Road