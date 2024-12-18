Tickets And Live Coverage Of Celtic Challenge

Tickets for the Celtic Challenge, which kicks off with an Irish derby at Energia Park on Sunday, are on sale now and tournament organisers have also confirmed wide ranging TV and Online coverage of the tournament across Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The Wolfhounds and Clovers kick off the Celtic Challenge this weekend with the first of two derby matches in the opening two rounds. The Wolfhounds are the reigning champions and hold the advantage over their opponents having won both of last season’s fixtures.

The teams will be named later this week and will clash again just after Christmas with the Round 2 match taking place in the UCD Bowl.

The tournament will also be availble to an even wider audience this season with coverage on TG4, BBC (Northern Ireland, Wales, & Scotland), RugbyPass TV and irishrugby+

Tickets

Click on the match for the ticket link

Round 1

Sunday December 22nd

Wolfhounds v Clovers, Energia Park, 4pm

Round 2

Saturday December 28

Clovers v Wolfhounds, UCD Bowl, 12pm

Round 3

Saturday, January 4th

Kingspan Stadium

Clovers v Gwalia Lightning, 11:30

Wolfhounds v Glasgow Warriors, 14:30

Round 4

Saturday, January 11

Clovers v Edinburgh Rugby, Virgin Media Park, 15:00

Round 5

January 25th

Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder, Energia Park, 18:00

Round 6

February 1st

Kingspan Stadium

Clovers v Brython Thunder, Kingspan Stadium, 12:00

Round 7

Sunday February 9th

Virgin Media Park

Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning, 12:30

Clovers v Glasgow Warriors, 15:30