Tickets And Live Coverage Of Celtic Challenge
Tickets for the Celtic Challenge, which kicks off with an Irish derby at Energia Park on Sunday, are on sale now and tournament organisers have also confirmed wide ranging TV and Online coverage of the tournament across Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The Wolfhounds and Clovers kick off the Celtic Challenge this weekend with the first of two derby matches in the opening two rounds. The Wolfhounds are the reigning champions and hold the advantage over their opponents having won both of last season’s fixtures.
The teams will be named later this week and will clash again just after Christmas with the Round 2 match taking place in the UCD Bowl.
Tickets for Sunday are available here
The tournament will also be availble to an even wider audience this season with coverage on TG4, BBC (Northern Ireland, Wales, & Scotland), RugbyPass TV and irishrugby+
Round 1
Sunday December 22nd
Wolfhounds v Clovers, Energia Park, 4pm
Round 2
Saturday December 28
Clovers v Wolfhounds, UCD Bowl, 12pm
Round 3
Saturday, January 4th
Kingspan Stadium
Clovers v Gwalia Lightning, 11:30
Wolfhounds v Glasgow Warriors, 14:30
Round 4
Saturday, January 11
Clovers v Edinburgh Rugby, Virgin Media Park, 15:00
Round 5
January 25th
Wolfhounds v Brython Thunder, Energia Park, 18:00
Round 6
February 1st
Kingspan Stadium
Clovers v Brython Thunder, Kingspan Stadium, 12:00
Round 7
Sunday February 9th
Virgin Media Park
Wolfhounds v Gwalia Lightning, 12:30
Clovers v Glasgow Warriors, 15:30