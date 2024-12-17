Ryan Signs IRFU Contract Extension To 2028

The IRFU is delighted to today announce that James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension, as the second row commits his future to Ireland and Leinster Rugby until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Ryan has been an influential figure for both club and country over the last seven seasons, winning 67 Test caps in green and making 89 appearances for Leinster.

The 28-year-old started three of Ireland’s recent Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium and has continued his development as an important line out leader for Andy Farrell‘s side since making his Test debut against USA in June 2017.

Ryan has won three Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles with Ireland and four Pro12/Pro14 titles and a European Champions Cup crown with Leinster.

After signing a new deal until July 2028, Ryan said: “I am delighted to sign a new contract with Leinster and commit my long-term future to the IRFU. Playing in ambitious set-ups is a big driver for me personally and I know how committed everyone in Irish Rugby is to work hard and achieve success. It is a privilege to play for my home province and my country and, with the talent coming through the Academy systems, I am excited about what the future holds in blue and green.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, commented: “James has been a mainstay of the Leinster and Ireland engine rooms over the last number of seasons, and it is a huge boost for both teams that he will continue his rugby career in Ireland. James has displayed consistency and talent for many years which, allied to his leadership skills, means that Ireland has successfully retained another important player within our system. We believe that James’ best years are ahead of him and look forward to watching him progress in the seasons to come.”