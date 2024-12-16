Furlong Signs IRFU Contract Extension To 2027

The IRFU is pleased to today announce that Tadhg Furlong has signed a two-year contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Furlong, who made his Ireland debut against Wales in 2015, has made 78 Test appearances in green, winning three Guinness Men’s Six Nations titles.

The tighthead prop remains a cornerstone of Ireland’s scrum and his experience invaluable to Andy Farrell‘s side as the squad build towards Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

In addition to his achievements with Ireland, Furlong was a key player for the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021, with his consistently influential performances in green, red and the blue of Leinster earning him a place in the World Rugby Dream Team in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Since making his senior Leinster debut in November 2013, Furlong has played 149 times for the Province to date, winning four Pro12/Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup.

Commenting on his contract extension, Tadhg Furlong, said: “To get the chance to continue my playing career in Ireland with my home province is a dream come true. I am delighted to extend my long association with both Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for the seasons to come. Since the beginning of my career I have aimed to contribute positively in a winning environment and I believe that there are bright times to come for club and country.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, commented: “Tadhg is a world-class tighthead whose influence transcends his abilities on the field. Since breaking into the Leinster and Ireland set-ups he has set a new standard as a prop and his hunger to improve and perform at a consistently high level sets him apart. Today’s announcement underpins the IRFU’s commitment to retaining top talent and in ensuring that the best Irish players will continue to play at home. I would like to wish Tadhg well in the years to come.”