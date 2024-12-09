Munster Centurion Daly Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have announced a two-year contract extension for Shane Daly, one of their try scorers during Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup win over Stade Francais.

Daly’s wonder score from 60 metres out against the French side at Thomond Park was a fitting way to mark his 100th senior appearance for Munster. It was his 25th try for his native province.

The 27-year-old Corkman came up through the ranks at Highfield and PBC Cork, before joining the Munster Rugby Academy in 2016.

He won a number of honours with Cork Constitution and lined out for the Ireland Under-20s and Men’s Sevens team before making his Munster debut against the Toyota Cheetahs in September 2018.

The versatile back, who can play on the wing, at full-back, and in midfield, earned two Ireland caps in 2020 and 2021. He played the most match minutes for Munster in 2022/23, and also featured for Emerging Ireland and Ireland ‘A’ in 2022.

Daly racked up an impressive 1,800 minutes on the field in 24 appearances (23 starts) as Munster won the BKT United Rugby Championship title in 2022/23, along with his three appearances for Emerging Ireland and one for Ireland ‘A’.

He carried his brilliant form into last season and won the URC Ironman award for the most minutes played. He missed just 10 minutes of Munster’s 20 URC games.

The only two fixtures he missed during the campaign were in the Champions Cup due to knocks. So far this season, he has scored three tries in five appearances despite being sidelined for a few weeks with elbow and leg injuries.

A two-year contract extension was announced for Daly’s fellow back, Alex Nankivell, last week, with prop Stephen Archer, Munster’s most-capped player of all-time, signing an extension until the end of the season.