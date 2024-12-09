Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Ulster Confirm Sexton’s Departure With Immediate Effect

News

9th December 2024 13:40

By Editor

Ulster Confirm Sexton’s Departure With Immediate Effect

Aaron Sexton is pictured making a break during Ulster's BKT United Rugby Championship encounter with Connacht in Galway last season ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ulster back-three specialist Aaron Sexton has left the province, with immediate effect, to join the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) programme trials for 2025.

A former track sprinter who won All-Ireland Schools Championships in both 100 metres and 200 metres, the Bangor-born speedster entered the Ulster Rugby Academy in 2019, before spending a year as a development player in 2021.

After impressing with Ulster ‘A’, he moved to a professional contract and made ten appearances for the province’s senior team. He also lined out with Ballynahinch in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight.

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s departure, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “Everyone at Ulster Rugby wishes Aaron all the very best as he pursues this new opportunity with the NFL.

“We don’t want to stand in the way of him chasing this ambition after he made it clear to us that this was something he was hugely excited about.

“We thank Aaron for his efforts over the years and wish him well for the upcoming trials.”