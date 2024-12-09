Ulster Confirm Sexton’s Departure With Immediate Effect

A former track sprinter who won All-Ireland Schools Championships in both 100 metres and 200 metres, the Bangor-born speedster entered the Ulster Rugby Academy in 2019, before spending a year as a development player in 2021.

After impressing with Ulster ‘A’, he moved to a professional contract and made ten appearances for the province’s senior team. He also lined out with Ballynahinch in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight.

Speaking about the 24-year-old’s departure, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “Everyone at Ulster Rugby wishes Aaron all the very best as he pursues this new opportunity with the NFL.

“We don’t want to stand in the way of him chasing this ambition after he made it clear to us that this was something he was hugely excited about.

“We thank Aaron for his efforts over the years and wish him well for the upcoming trials.”