New Deal Sees Nankivell Extend Munster Stay Until 2027

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that centre Alex Nankivell has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the province until at least 2027.

The 28-year-old Auckland-born back joined Munster from the Chiefs in the summer of 2023, and immediately established himself as a key member of the squad.

Nankivell’s debut season saw the Māori All Black become a fans’ favourite with his all-action displays. Equally effective in attack and defence, he scored three tries in 19 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

He has scored one try in three appearances so far this year, and returned from a hip injury at the weekend to help Munster to an important BKT United Rugby Championship win over the Emirates Lions.

Meanwhile, with Ian Costello, Munster’s Head of Rugby Operations, in interim charge of the team, the province are gearing up for next Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against Stade Francais at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

Munster captain Tadhg Beirne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, and Peter O’Mahony have returned to the province’s High Performance Centre following the Autumn Nations Series.

Beirne, Casey, Crowley, and O’Mahony were all involved in Ireland’s 150th anniversary Test victory over Australia, while there was a second Munster team in action over the weekend with the ‘A’ side triumphing 50-33 over their Ulster counterparts in Nenagh.

On the injury front, Nankivell (hip), Shane Daly (leg), and Thaakir Abrahams (thigh) all made successful returns to action against the Lions. Liam Coombes (leg) lined out for Munster ‘A’ on Friday and came through the game with no issues.

Full-back Mike Haley was removed as a precaution during the round 7 clash with the Lions having passed all HIA tests.

Oli Jager (neck) is increasing his training load and nearing a return to full training, Jean Kleyn (neck) is improving but remains unavailable this week, and Edwin Edogbo (Achilles) is gradually increasing his running volume and targeting a return to training in the New Year.