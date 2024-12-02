Munster Confirm Contract Extension For Archer

Munster Rugby and the IRFU haved confirme that the province’s most-capped player of all-time, Stephen Archer , has signed a contract extension to keep him at Munster until the end of the season.

Archer made his 290th senior appearance for Munster against the Emirates Lions on Saturday night, helping the team to a vital win after three recent BKT United Rugby Championship defeats.

This is the veteran prop’s 16th campaign at Munster having made his debut in 2009, and he continues to make a valuable contribution on and off the field.

The 36-year-old made 21 appearances last season and has featured in six games so far this year. One of his many highlights was helping Munster to lift the URC trophy in 2022/23 with a string of outstanding performances.

Archer started that year’s URC quarter-final, semi-final, and final as the province clinched the title in impressive fashion, also playing back-to-back 80 minutes away to the DHL Stormers and Hollywoodbets Sharks in the final rounds of the regular season.

Capped twice by Ireland, the Cork Constitution clubman is the second-most capped provincial player of all-time, behind Connacht great John Muldoon (327 appearances).