Farrell Nominated For RTÉ Sport Manager Of The Year Award

Ireland Men’s head coach Andy Farrell is one of eight nominees for the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year award for 2024 , it has been revealed.

The calendar year has seen Farrell guide Ireland to a second successive Guinness Men’s Six Nations crown, only their second ever win over the Springboks on South African soil, and three home victories in the recent Autumn Nations Series.

He is Ireland’s most successful permanent head coach of the professional era with a 79.63% win rate (43 wins in 54 Tests), and gave six players their international debuts in 2024 – Oli Jager, Jamie Osborne, Thomas Clarkson, Sam Prendergast, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Gus McCarthy.

Simon Easterby will have the coaching reins on an interim basis for Ireland’s 2025 Six Nations title defence, as Farrell is taking a sabbatical as he prepares for his head coach role with the British & Irish Lions in Australia next summer.

The Wigan man, who won the RTÉ Sport award last year, is joined on the 2024 nominees’ list by All-Ireland winners Kieran McGeeney, Brian Lohan, Ger Manley, and joint managers Declan Quill and Darragh Long, racing trainers Willie Mullins and Aidan O’Brien, and Shelbourne manager Damien Duff.

Joanne Cantwell, Darragh Maloney, and Jacqui Hurley will present the 2024 RTÉ Sport Awards from Studio 4 in RTÉ next Sunday (December 15).

The awards being handed out on the night in front of an audience of Irish sports stars include RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year, RTÉ Sport Team of the Year, RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year, and RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The 2024 RTÉ Sport Awards will be broadcast live on RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player from 9.30pm on Sunday.