Easterby To Become Interim Ireland Men’s Head Coach

The IRFU can today confirm that Simon Easterby will assume the role of interim Head Coach of the Ireland Men’s National Team from 1 December, 2024.

The appointment will see Easterby in place for the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the Men’s Summer Tour in 2025, details of which are to be confirmed.

Easterby, who will lead the Emerging Ireland squad for the second time in South Africa next month, will take the reigns from current Head Coach Andy Farrell who will take charge of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2025.

Commenting on the announcement, IRFU Performance Director, David Humphreys, said: “I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year and it is recognition of his evolution and high-standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years.

“Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead. Over the last decade Simon has moved from Forwards Coach to Defence Coach and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.

“As Head Coach for the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa in 2022 he had a front row seat as a number of players pushed on to achieve international selection in the intervening period. It is our hope that Simon and his coaching team can help reap more positive performances in the upcoming Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa and then in the months to come.”

Easterby commented: “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honour and one that I am thrilled to accept. It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date and I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions.

“I have greatly enjoyed being a part of the Men’s National Team journey over the last 10 years and I believe that there are even brighter days ahead as we build towards a huge few months. There’s a lot to play for before December and we’re looking forward to providing the next crop of future Irish players with a chance to impress against talented international opponents in South Africa and then across the four Autumn Nations Series matches at Aviva Stadium.”