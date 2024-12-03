Van Der Flier Nominated For Autumn Nations Player Of Series

Josh van der Flies is one of four exceptional players nominated for the prestigious Player of the Series award following the conclusion of this year’s Autumn Nations Series.

Thomas Ramos (France), Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa), Wallace Sititi (New Zealand) and Josh van der Flier (Ireland) are the quartet in the running for the award this year

Caelan Doris (’21) and Damian Penaud (’22) are the past recipients of the award, and the pair’s trajectories have only risen since their respective individual triumphs.

Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

Already a household name, Van der Flier delivered another commanding series, leading by example with tireless tackling, hard carries, and unmatched breakdown work. He epitomised Ireland’s grit and flair, particularly in their climactic victory over Australia, capping an exceptional year for the flanker.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year scored three tries this Autumn. The Irish openside was the only back rower in the Autumn Nations Series to make ten-plus carries and have rates of 60%+ for both dominant carries (64%) and gainline success (63%).

Thomas Ramos (France)

France’s unblemished Autumn campaign owed much to the ice-cool Ramos. The pinpoint kicking of the fullback-turned-fly-half was instrumental, particularly in a nail-biting victory over New Zealand, and his dynamic running game kept opponents guessing. His leadership and composure were vital as Les Bleus set the tone for a resurgent post-World Cup era.

The 29-year-old slotted 90% of his shots at goal this campaign, while only Argentina’s Tomas Albornoz (94%) had a better rate (5+ kicks attempted). No fly-half provided more try assists than Ramos (three, also Beauden Barrett) and only one other player managed multiple 50:22 kicks in the series (2, also Marcus Smith).

Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

Kolbe dazzled crowds with his electrifying pace and audacious skill. Whether it was slicing through England’s defence at the Allianz Stadium or his relentless work rate in South Africa’s unbeaten run, Kolbe reminded the rugby world why he’s one of the most feared wingers in the game.

Kolbe averaged 3.5 offloads per 80 mins in the Autumn Nations Series, the second best rate of anyone to play 160+ minutes (RG Snyman, 3.7), whilst his 1.5 break assists per 80 minutes ranked second best (Tom Jordan, 1.7).

Wallace Sititi (New Zealand)

The rising star of the All Blacks, Sititi announced himself on the global stage in style. From barnstorming runs to crunching tackles, his versatility shone throughout the series. At just 21, the flanker proved he’s ready to carry New Zealand’s legacy into the future, leaving a trail of broken defensive lines behind him.

During the Autumn Nations Series, Sitit made the joint-most carries of any forward (54, also Ben Earl). The Chiefs star also had an effective impact at 95% of the attacking rucks he hit (60/63), the highest rate of the 82 players to hit 35+ such rucks. 74% of his carries saw the back rower commit two-plus defenders – of the 36 players to make 30+ carries only Jasper Wiese (82%) achieved a higher rate.