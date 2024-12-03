Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a full roster of Energia All-Ireland League matches this weekend with action in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions and a live feature match between Old Belvedere and Galwegians on Saturday evening at Ollie Campbell Park.

There are Men’s and Women’s double headers at both Old Belvedere and UL Bohemian this weekend.

Energia All-Ireland League

Men’s Division 1A

There’s two rounds of games before the Christmas break and every match is important, none more so than Ballynahinch (1st) against Clontarf (3rd). St. Mary’s (2nd) are at home to Young Munster (6th).

Division 1B

Old Belvedere continue to lead the way with six wins from seven. They host Shannon (8th) on Saturday afternoon with the Munster side just outside the drop zone as we approach the halfway point in the season.

Division 2A

Match of the day in Division 2A has to be Cashel (3rd) against Instonians (2nd) with just a point between them in the table; the match kicks off at 2pm. At the other end Buccs (10th) are still in search of their first win of the season when they welcome Navan (9th) to Dubarry Park.

Division 2B

Third plays fourth in Division 2B when Clogher Valley (4th) welcome Skerries (3rd) to the Cran on Saturday afternoon. Division leaders Wanderers (1st) are at home to Sligo (8th) while the clash between Galwegians (9th) and Malahide (10th) could be key in the long run.

Division 2C

Tullamore (10th) are still without a win as they get set to face Belfast Harlequins (2nd) on Saturday. Bruff (8th) and Omagh Academicals (9th) go head to head in another key match at the wrong end of the table.

Women’s Division

Our feature live match on irishrugby+ this weekend sees Old Belvedere (4th) host Galwegians (7th) at Ollie Campbell Park. Unbeaten Railway (1st) travel to Cooke (9th)