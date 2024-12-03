IRFU Celebrate Inclusive Rugby Clubs for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Today Tuesday, 3 rd December is International Day of Persons with Disabilities and many Clubs around the country are proud to say that people with disabilities are a fundamental part of their membership. Players with intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities are embedded in rugby teams and with the support of Energia and Sport Ireland, the IRFU has worked with players and Clubs to make the environment more accessible and inclusive so that this number can continue to grow and thrive.

Watch below the IRFU information session to Celebrate International Day or Person with Disabilities, where we chat to our Spirit of Rugby staff, along with Lorna Danaher, from Energia Ireland and Sport Ireland,s Louise Burke, outlining all the work done on the ground throughout this season.

For the last number of years the focus has been on getting more players involved in the 52 teams of tag, mixed or vision impaired rugby, and this work will continue to ensure that a player with a disability can reasonable access rugby without travelling too far or without unreasonable difficulty. In addition, this season we broadened our ambitions by ensuring the experiences for player, coaches, volunteers and their families at Clubs and stadia are as inclusive as possible.

In the first quarter of 2024, the focus was on coach and volunteer education, with a series of workshops by Middletown, an organisation that specialises in inclusive autism training. The IRFU also partnered with Hidden Disability Ireland and its Sunflower Scheme to provide support to players and families visiting stadia and Clubs. Participants wear a sunflower lanyard, pin, or wristband to discreetly indicate that they may need additional support or patience in public spaces.

In March we partnered with St. Michaels House to offer work placements for people with disabilities. In a staff training session, it was discussed how people with disabilities can be supported in the workplace and how this contributes to creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Over the following eight weeks, IRFU staff member Tanya Abbas was a mentor to Ashwin Maliyakai, who worked in various departments, giving him training and an insight into life in a sports governing body. The work placement not only gave Ashwin confidence in an office environment but also taught staff how small modifications to their working style can make the environment more inclusive for all. Ashwin now volunteers his time as a game-day steward here at Aviva.

The project was launched by Minister Anne Rabbitte who spoke not only about the role rugby played in supporting her family during the loss of her husband but also how important rugby clubs can be in supporting players with disabilities and creating that inclusive environment within the community. IRFU is planning further work placements and is looking to explore how we can embrace such opportunities in the club environment. There are now over 1200 players with disabilities so there is a desire to develop a pathway so that they can access all aspects of club life.

Anne Marie Hughes, IRFU Head of Diversity and Equality, added,

“Throughout the year we partnered with Sport Ireland and Energia to provide appropriate equipment, support festivals and promote the visibility of the game. The high point was taking delivery of the Portable Sensory Boxes, creating a more inclusive environment for players and spectators. The resource is available to Clubs through their province. This part of the disability programme is about more than a box of tools, it’s a step in the right direction in making rugby Clubs and stadium accessible to as many people as possible.”

The portable sensory rooms are designed to support individuals with sensory processing difficulties who may find attending live sport events overwhelming, offering tools and equipment to manage sensory overload.

The growth of Vision Impaired Rugby and its impact on the families involved throughout the last two seasons has been brilliant to see, and was especially rewarding for Old Wesley when they hosted a mini tournament in conjunction with Vision Sport Ireland in June. This gave non visually impaired players the opportunity to wear specially designed glasses to give them a sense of the game from another perspective, taking into consideration a wide range of sight conditions. As a keen player and Vision Impaired advocate, Hilary Delvin, says “due to my vision impairment I was never picked for anything, so it’s given me the opportunity to be part of a team for the first time in my life”, showing how rugby can offer entertainment, friendship and a sense of community to a wide range of people.

Today, Tuesday 3rd December let’s celebrate all involved in rugby, especially the players and volunteers who are involved with rugby for people with disabilities.

For more information on the IRFU’s Spirit of Rugby and various programmes outlined above, click here.