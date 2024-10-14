IRFU Launch Portable Sensory Boxes To Enhance Inclusive Rugby Experience

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), in collaboration with Sport Ireland and Energia, is proud to announce the development and distribution of Portable Sensory Boxes for rugby Clubs in Ireland. This initiative is aimed at creating a more inclusive environment for rugby players and spectators with sensory sensitivities, providing a vital resource for Clubs and provincial teams across the country.

The new Portable Sensory Boxes are designed to support individuals, particularly those with sensory processing difficulties, who may find attending live sporting events overwhelming. These boxes will be available for Clubs to borrow from their provinces, offering tools and equipment to help manage sensory overload. This initiative marks a significant step forward in making rugby accessible to everyone, ensuring a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for all fans, regardless of their needs.

A sensory room is a specially designed space intended to help individuals with sensory processing issues or developmental disabilities, manage sensory input in a controlled, calming environment. Each Portable Sensory room contains noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, visual aids, and calming items that cater to individuals who may struggle with the loud, bustling environments often found in stadiums and clubs.

The boxes are simple to use and will be available on request to all rugby Clubs in Ireland, offering a haven for those who may feel overwhelmed during matches or events.

This initiative strengthens the relationship between Clubs and their communities, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in sports.

IRFU Disability and Inclusion Officer, David McKay, said,

“This initiative is a testament to the IRFU’s commitment to making rugby a sport for everyone. By equipping provinces with Portable Sensory Boxes, the IRFU continues to lead the way in promoting inclusivity, ensuring that every fan can enjoy the excitement of the game in a way that’s comfortable for them.” “This project is more than just a box of tools, it’s a meaningful step towards making rugby stadiums and clubs accessible to everyone. It shows our commitment to ensuring that rugby fans, regardless of their sensory needs, feel welcome and supported.”

Brian Staunton, Director of National Governing Bodies of Sport, Sport Ireland, said, “Dormant Accounts Funding enables National Governing Bodies of Sport to showcase innovative practices that enhance community engagement, promote inclusivity, and ensure that all members of society have the opportunity to partake in sport, whether as a participant or a spectator. We welcome the IRFU’s introduction of these portable sensory rooms which will offer individuals with sensory sensitivities, a more comfortable and supportive setting from which to enjoy live sporting events.”

Lorna Danaher, Energia’s Sponsorship and Events Manager, added,

“We are delighted to launch the new Portable Sensory Boxes in partnership with the IRFU and Sport Ireland.” “Community is at the core of our purpose and we want to ensure that individuals with physical and learning difficulties are supported and facilitated. These Portable Sensory Boxes will give everyone the opportunity to get involved, even if it is just some quiet time needed away from the pitch. We are determined to continue our support of Irish Rugby to make the game more inclusive for everyone and we are looking forward to see them in rugby clubs across the country”.

If your rugby club is holding an event and would like to have the portable sensory box in your club, please get email your provincial representative below:

Connacht, Luke Murphy, luke.murphy@connachtrugby.ie

Leinster, Billy Phelan billy.phelan@leinsterrugby.ie

Munster, Emily O’Leary emilyoleary@munsterrugby.ie

Ulster, Shell Laffin, shel.laffin@ulsterrugby.com

For further information on Disability Inclusion Projects within the IRFU , Please contact David McKay