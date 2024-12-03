European Rugby Kicks Off This Weekend

Leinster, Munster and Ulster kick off their Investec Champions Cup challenge this weekend while Connacht set their sights on the Challenge Cup.

All four teams will welcome back their Ireland internationals as they prepare to set out their stalls in Europe.

Munster Rugby v Stade Français Paris

Saturday 7 December, 17:30, Thomond Park

Flying the flag for two great rugby nations, the 2008 winners, Munster Rugby, host TOP 14 outfit Stade Français Paris.

Despite having recent up-and-down form, league results mean nothing in club rugby’s most extraordinary competition, and Munster will be looking to right any wrongs they have had in previous weeks. A 17-10 win over Emirates Lions on Saturday is just the form the doctor ordered.

It’s a similar picture for the French side, who, after falling against Aviron Bayonnais on Sunday, have two wins from their last five. The Parisians will be eyeing up the trip to Munster as a way to propel their season forward.

Munster Rugby form guide: W, L, L, L, W

Stade Français Paris form guide: L, W, L, W, L

Connacht Rugby v Zebre Parma

Saturday 7 December, 20:00, Dexcom Stadium

Quarter-finalists in last year’s Challenge Cup, Connacht host Zebre Parma, a side who were knocked out by eventual winners Hollywoodbets Sharks.

With two wins from their last five, the Irish side come into the match with positives to use as a foundation. Despite their loss to the Vodacom Bulls at the weekend, Connacht will fancy their chances going into this one with the wind of the home advantage in their sails.

Zebre Parma, having grabbed their first win of the season against the Ospreys on Saturday, have shown glimpses of promise and will see this as an opportunity to start their Challenge Cup journey on a strong note.

Connacht Rugby form guide: W, L, L, W, L

Zebre Parma form guide: L, L, L, L, W

Stade Toulousain v Ulster Rugby

Sunday 8 December, 15:15, Stade Ernest-Wallon

Record six-time winners and defending champions Stade Toulousain are pitted against Ulster for what promises to be a mouthwatering opening tie in Pool 1.

With big names such as Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Romain Ntamack now back from international duty and injury respectively, and a hard-fought 17-21 win over Racing 92 at the weekend, Stade Toulousain should be firing on all cylinders for the opener.

As for the visitors, their representatives who were involved in the Ireland squad for the final Autumn Nations Series game have made their return in time for the Investec Champions Cup. A defeat in the interpro derby against Leinster Rugby at the weekend will serve as even more motivation to get the job done in Toulouse on Sunday.

Stade Toulousain form guide: W, W, L, W, W

Ulster Rugby form guide: L, W, W, L, L

Bristol Bears v Leinster Rugby

Sunday 8 December, 17:30, Ashton Gate

It’s clash of the titans time in Bristol as our four-time winners and runners-up in the last three editions of the tournament, Leinster Rugby, visit a Bears side who are flying in the Premiership table this term.

Having won four out of their last five, including an impressive victory over Harlequins on Friday, the Bears will be eyeing up an opening weekend win to help them on the way out of the group.

As for the visitors, sitting pretty at the top of the URC with a perfect record to date, including a 20-27 interpro victory against Ulster at the weekend, Leinster continue on their quest for a fifth crown. Key players such as Irish captain Caelan Doris and Cian Healy, having become Ireland’s most-capped player to add to his record of Champions Cup and Leinster appearances, have returned to the side following their outings with the national side throughout the Autumn Nations Series.

Bristol Bears form guide: W, W, L, W, W

Leinster Rugby form guide: W, W, W, W, W