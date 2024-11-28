Wilson To Make First Start Of The Season For Ulster

The 22-year-old Wilson will pack down for his first start of the season, as Ulster head coach Richie Murphy makes five personnel changes to the team that suffered a disappointing 21-19 defeat away to Cardiff last time out.

It is a landmark week as Ulster Rugby celebrates 100 years of rugby at Ravenhill. This corresponding fixture against Leinster in 1924 was the first match ever held at the historic Belfast ground. Limited tickets remain on sale for Friday’s interprovincial clash here.

With captain Iain Henderson and Tom O’Toole involved in the Ireland matchday squad this weekend, Alan O’Connor will captain the province from the second row, and tighthead Wilson is promoted from the replacements bench.

James McNabney starts at blindside flanker, taking over from new Ireland cap Cormac Izuchukwu. Nick Timoney has been released from the national camp to feature again at openside, with David McCann completing a dynamic back row trio.

Ireland internationals Eric O’Sullivan and Kieran Treadwell complete the tight five alongside 22-year-old development hooker James McCormick, who has scored two tries in six games so far this season.

Fresh from signing a two-year contract extension, Stewart Moore returns from a sterno-clavicular joint injury to start at full-back, while Jude Postlethwaite, the scorer of two tries against Cardiff, switches to inside centre to accommodate Ben Carson’s inclusion.

Werner Kok, Michael Lowry, Aidan Morgan, and Nathan Doak complete the starting back-line for the Ulstermen, with John Cooney, the twice-capped James Humphreys, and Ben Moxham providing the back-up from the bench.

Ireland hooker Tom Stewart makes a welcome return following his recovery from an ankle injury. He is poised to make his seasonal debut as a replacement, joining Andrew Warwick, Corrie Barrett, Harry Sheridan, and Marcus Rea as the forward options.

Determined to right the wrongs of that scoreless second half in the Welsh capital, Dublin-born loosehead O’Sullivan said: “We have spoken about that (loss to Cardiff) a lot, it was a tough game for us and something that we definitely need to learn from.

“We have had a long time to sit and think about it and a couple of tough training weeks, so, looking forward to bouncing back from it.

“I think there is always a bit of extra spice when Leinster come to town. They are obviously a very good side, and we know what to expect.

“It doesn’t matter if their internationals are away, they will still have a stacked team, still (have) quality individuals that are well-drilled, and I think their league position shows that.

“Obviously, it is bigger because you are playing one of the top teams but, being from Dublin, I don’t think that adds anything for me personally. I love it up here, and here is home for me at the minute. I’m very proud to be representing Ulster.”

ULSTER (v Leinster): Stewart Moore; Werner Kok, Ben Carson, Jude Postlethwaite, Michael Lowry; Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Scott Wilson, Alan O’Connor (capt), Kieran Treadwell, James McNabney, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andrew Warwick, Corrie Barrett, Harry Sheridan, Marcus Rea, John Cooney, James Humphreys, Ben Moxham.