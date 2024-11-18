Stewart Moore Signs Two Year Extension With Ulster

Ulster Rugby has today confirmed that Stewart Moore has put pen to paper on a new two-year extension, keeping him with the province until at least 2027.

The versatile 25 year-old back has showcased his ability in both the centre positions and at full-back, making him an important member of the senior squad.

The Ballymoney playmaker is a product of the Ulster Rugby Academy and is one of the most talented in the backline, with a dynamic all-round game.

On signing his extension, Moore said: “I’m delighted to sign for the next couple of years. We have a great group of lads that are working hard to progress over the years ahead.

For me, I want to keep pushing, work on my game and hopefully nail down my place in the team. There’s nothing better than playing in front of your fans on a Friday or Saturday night in Belfast and I can’t wait to push on with this team in the future.”

On the news, Ulster Rugby’s Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, added:

“It’s great to have Stewart commit his future to the club for the next couple of years. Stewart is maturing further as a player and has really established himself within the team.

He is a very talented and ambitious player, who has the game intelligence to play in a variety of positions. That versatility is key for us, and we see Stew’s challenge being to force himself, through his performances for Ulster, onto the international stage in the seasons ahead.”