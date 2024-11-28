Conan Chosen To Captain Leinster In Belfast

Jack Conan comes back into the Leinster team as captain for their BKT United Rugby Championship encounter with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (kick-off 7.35pm). Limited tickets are available to buy here .

Having missed Leinster’s last two games due to a hamstring injury, Conan makes a timely return for this interprovincial derby and with the start of another Investec Champions Cup campaign looming large on the horizon.

He featured in a positive injury update issued by head coach Leo Cullen earlier this week, and there are a number of returning players in a team that shows 11 changes to the one that registered a 24-6 win over the Emirates Lions in the last round.

Ireland internationals Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour are also back to full fitness, with O’Brien lining out in the back-three for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury against Benetton in early October.

With O’Brien slotting in at full-back, Larmour and Andrew Osborne fill the wing berths, and Liam Turner pairs up in the centre with Charlie Tector, the Bank of Ireland Leinster Men’s Player of the Month for September.

Ross Byrne joins Luke McGrath at half-back, directing operations behind a much-changed pack. France international Rabah Slimani and Max Deegan are the only starting forwards retained from the Lions game.

Jack Boyle and John McKee, who marked his recent return from injury with two appearances for Leinster ‘A’, complete the front row, while Sallins youngster Diarmuid Mangan (21) will make his seasonal debut for Cullen’s side at lock, alongside Brian Deeny.

Number 8 Conan, who was last involved in the Croke Park victory over Munster, takes over the captaincy from James Ryan, one of 14 Leinster players selected in the Ireland squad to face Australia. Deegan and Will Connors will also start in Belfast.

Lee Barron has recovered from an ankle injury to his place among the replacements, with Michael Milne and Academy tighthead Rory McGuire providing the rest of the front row cover.

RG Snyman, who played in all three of South Africa’s triumphs during their November tour, is on bench duty too for the URC table toppers, and back rowers James Culhane and Scott Penny completing a 6-2 split.

Fintan Gunne and Harry Byrne, who were both involved in Leinster’s first two IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship fixtures, take the final spots in the matchday 23 as they look to cover the various back positions.

Having lost twice to Ulster last season, Leinster will not be lacking in motivation with Cullen saying: “It’s a tough place to go and get a result. They are unbeaten there this season and if you think back to the end of last season, we were up there and lost the game.

“They have guys that know us well in their ranks, and it’s a huge game for them so we have to make sure that we understand, that we respect that, and we’re able to give a proper version of ourselves.

“I think you will see two teams that are fully committed going at it, which is what you see in this fixture all the time.

“Richie has gone well (since becoming a head coach). He will have been biding his time for this opportunity. He has done some amazing things with the Under-20s, particularly with our younger lads, and that poses some challenges as well.”

LEINSTER (v Ulster): Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Liam Turner, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath; Jack Boyle, John McKee, Rabah Slimani, Diarmuid Mangan, Brian Deeny, Max Deegan, Will Connors, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Rory McGuire, RG Snyman, James Culhane, Fintan Gunne, Harry Byrne, Scott Penny.