Ireland v Australia Match Programme Celebrates Historic Milestones

The match programme for Saturday is packed with features that celebrate some significant milestones including a record breaking 134 caps for Cian Healy, the IRFU 150 Anniversary, and a look back at Ireland’s previous meetings with Australia.

The programme includes a statistical history of Ireland’s clashes with the Wallabies by Feargal O’Rourke, author of the recently publised ‘From Rags To Riches: The Ireland Men’s Team in the Professional Era’ which is available here.

Our feature interview is with Ireland prop Cian Healy who will set a new Ireland caps record on Saturday; we take a look back at the 1979 winning Tour to Australia – a feat not matched again until 2018.

There’s a a feature piece on Ireland Women’s star Erin King, who was named World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year last week, our regular match preview and kids corner. All of this comes with a souvenir IRFU 150 Lanyard and replica match ticket.