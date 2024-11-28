Flanker Daly Leads Munster ‘A’ For Nenagh Game Against Ulster ‘A’

Munster ‘A’ take on their Ulster counterparts in their first home fixture of the IRFU 150 ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship on Friday afternoon, with Nenagh Ormond RFC the venue for the 3pm kick-off.

The Munster ‘A’ team’s first run-out of the campaign resulted in a 22-7 defeat to Leinster ‘A’ in Terenure last week, and the coaching team, led by Academy & Pathway Manager Gearóid Prendergast, has made eight personnel for this second round tie.

There is free entry into Friday’s ‘A’ interprovincial at New Ormond Park, and for those unable to attend, the game will be live-streamed on Access Munster. Sign up for €4 here.

Jack Daly takes over the captaincy from Evan O’Connell, and also switches to openside flanker as one of six senior players involved, alongside fellow starters Liam Coombes, Conor Bartley, Eoghan Clarke, and Brian Gleeson, and replacement hooker Scott Buckley.

The fit-again Coombes, who is back from a leg injury, and Hubert Gilvarry, the former Connacht Academy scrum half, link up with Ben O’Connor in the back-three.

Garryowen duo Dylan Hicks and Jack Oliver get the nod at half-back, with Cork youngsters Gene O’Leary Kareem and Eoghan Smyth retained together in midfield.

Having featured off the bench against Leinster ‘A’, Young Munster prop Bartley gets his first start since signing a short-term contract with Munster. He will pack down with Clarke and Academy youngster Ronan Foxe.

Highfield lock Conor Kennelly, who came up through the ranks at CBC Cork, and UCC’s Conor Ryan start together in the engine room. Seán Edogbo, stationed at blindside flanker, is the sixth Academy player in the starting XV.

There are three more on the bench in the form of George Hadden, Jake O’Riordan, and Danny Sheahan, and the 25-man squad includes a total of 11 club players from across the province.

Emmet Calvey (Shannon RFC), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution FC), Oisín Minogue (Shannon RFC), Tom Wood (Garryowen FC), Oisín Pepper (Young Munster RFC), and Harry Murphy (UCC RFC) are among the replacements.

The Prendergast-led Munster ‘A’ coaching team has Elite Player Development Officer Tommy O’Donnell as head coach, assisted by Aiden McNulty (Elite Player Development Officer) and Seán Cronin (Provincial Talent Coach).

MUNSTER ‘A’ (v Ulster ‘A’): Ben O’Connor; Liam Coombes, Gene O’Leary Kareem, Eoghan Smyth, Hubert Gilvarry; Dylan Hicks, Jack Oliver; Conor Bartley, Eoghan Clarke, Ronan Foxe, Conor Kennelly, Conor Ryan, Seán Edogbo, Jack Daly (capt), Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, George Hadden, Emmet Calvey, Jack Kelleher, Oisín Minogue, Jake O’Riordan, Tom Wood, Oisín Pepper, Harry Murphy, Danny Sheahan.