Fit-Again Kenny Rewarded With Interpro Start For Ulster ‘A’

Kenny is looking to put an injury-ruined 2023/24 season behind him, and following a cameo off the bench against Connacht Eagles, he comes in on the right wing as one of a dozen personnel changes made by Academy Manager and ‘A’ team head coach Gavin Hogg.

Jack Murphy and Michael McDonald, who have been pairing up for Queen’s University in the Energia All-Ireland League, will start at half-back for Ulster ‘A’, with centres Wilhelm de Klerk and Cal Florence forming another all-Queen’s combination.

Banbridge’s Joshua Gibson, who impressed for RBAI’s Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup-winning side earlier this year, gets an opportunity on the left wing. Kenny and Ben McFarlane complete the province’s back-three.

Former Ireland Under-20 captain Reuben Crothers skippers Ulster ‘A’ from a back row which also includes Tom Brigg, and Lorcan McLoughlin who switches to number 8 with James McNabney on senior duty this week.

Jacob Boyd, who recently returned from injury, Zac Solomon, and Cameron Doak make up a youthful front row with the trio all aged 20. Charlie Irvine is joined in the second row by his former Ireland U-20 team-mate, Joe Hopes.