Props Bartley And Bleuler Join Munster On Short-Term Contracts

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signings of props Conor Bartley and Dian Bleuler on short-term contracts.

Young Munster clubman Bartley, who can play on both sides of the scrum, joins the province having played his schools rugby with Castletroy College before a one-season spell with Garryowen.

Over the past 10 years, the 29-year-old has been a cornerstone of Young Munster’s front row. He helped the Cookies to win three consecutive Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup titles between 2021 and 2023.

He also represented the Ireland Club XV against Portugal ‘A’ last March, featuring at tighthead prop as Sean Skehan’s charges ran out 20-17 winners in Lisbon.

As part of Munster Rugby’s recruitment and succession planning, Energia All-Ireland League players are continually tracked and observed by Munster staff throughout the domestic season, with Bartley’s performances at club level resulting in this exciting opportunity.

Meanwhile, loosehead prop Bleuler is moving to Munster from the Hollywoodbets Sharks on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old has represented the South Africa Under-20s, and started out his professional career with Western Province and the DHL Stormers.

In 2021, Bleuler joined the Sharks where has played for the Durban-based outfit in the Currie Cup, BKT United Rugby Championship and the Investec Champions Cup in the last few seasons, including October 2023’s URC clash with Munster at Thomond Park.

The duo will provide much-needed cover in the front row, with a number of Munster’s props currently sidelined due to injury.