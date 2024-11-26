Women in Rugby Network Webinar – Club Development in the Female Game

The focus of our third and final Women in Rugby network session for 2024, will share ideas about developing the club environment for the female player, and is open to anyone involved in women’s rugby.

There will be a short Q&A with IRFU’s Head of Women’s Development Amanda Greensmith, Opels Marketing Executive Jennifer Eagers, and Sorcha MacLaimhin, from the Ulster Women’s Committee and Cooke RFC member.

Th Q&A will be followed by networking in breakout rooms to discuss topics related to the development of rugby for women and girls and to share best practice from your Club to the wider audience.

The webinar is open to all who want to share tips and meet others striving to create a female friendly environment. Join us online on Wednesday 4 December for the webinar, looking at factors specific to the female game.